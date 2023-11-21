How to Watch the Seattle U vs. Cal Poly Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (0-4) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Mustangs have dropped three games in a row.
Seattle U Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Seattle U vs. Cal Poly Scoring Comparison
- The Mustangs put up 26.2 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Redhawks allow (81.0).
- The Redhawks put up 10.8 fewer points per game (60.0) than the Mustangs give up (70.8).
- The Redhawks are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Mustangs allow to opponents (40.4%).
- The Mustangs make 37.4% of their shots from the field, 7.9% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
- Natalia Ackerman: 9.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.5 FG%
- Mary Carter: 7.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Sydney Bourland: 5.4 PTS, 31.0 FG%
- Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Annika Shah: 9.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
Cal Poly Leaders
Seattle U Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|L 74-43
|Bren Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Portland
|L 89-61
|Redhawk Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Washington
|L 80-64
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/21/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Redhawk Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Portland State
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
|11/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Redhawk Center
Cal Poly Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ San Jose State
|L 61-56
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Cal
|L 74-60
|Haas Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 86-32
|Maples Pavilion
|11/21/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|11/28/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|12/9/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
