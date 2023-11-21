The Seattle U Redhawks (0-4) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Mustangs have dropped three games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Seattle U Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U vs. Cal Poly Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs put up 26.2 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Redhawks allow (81.0).

The Redhawks put up 10.8 fewer points per game (60.0) than the Mustangs give up (70.8).

The Redhawks are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Mustangs allow to opponents (40.4%).

The Mustangs make 37.4% of their shots from the field, 7.9% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Natalia Ackerman: 9.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.5 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.5 FG% Mary Carter: 7.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

7.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Sydney Bourland: 5.4 PTS, 31.0 FG%

5.4 PTS, 31.0 FG% Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

6.6 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Annika Shah: 9.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Cal Poly Leaders

Seattle U Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 @ UC Irvine L 74-43 Bren Events Center 11/14/2023 Portland L 89-61 Redhawk Center 11/18/2023 @ Washington L 80-64 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 11/21/2023 Cal Poly - Redhawk Center 11/25/2023 @ Portland State - Pamplin Sports Center 11/29/2023 Utah Valley - Redhawk Center

Cal Poly Schedule