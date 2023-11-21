The Seattle U Redhawks (0-4) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Mustangs have dropped three games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Seattle U Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U vs. Cal Poly Scoring Comparison

  • The Mustangs put up 26.2 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Redhawks allow (81.0).
  • The Redhawks put up 10.8 fewer points per game (60.0) than the Mustangs give up (70.8).
  • The Redhawks are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Mustangs allow to opponents (40.4%).
  • The Mustangs make 37.4% of their shots from the field, 7.9% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
  • Natalia Ackerman: 9.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.5 FG%
  • Mary Carter: 7.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Sydney Bourland: 5.4 PTS, 31.0 FG%
  • Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Annika Shah: 9.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Cal Poly Leaders

Seattle U Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ UC Irvine L 74-43 Bren Events Center
11/14/2023 Portland L 89-61 Redhawk Center
11/18/2023 @ Washington L 80-64 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/21/2023 Cal Poly - Redhawk Center
11/25/2023 @ Portland State - Pamplin Sports Center
11/29/2023 Utah Valley - Redhawk Center

Cal Poly Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ San Jose State L 61-56 Provident Credit Union Event Center
11/13/2023 @ Cal L 74-60 Haas Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Stanford L 86-32 Maples Pavilion
11/21/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
11/28/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
12/9/2023 Fresno State - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

