Tuesday's contest between the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-4) and Seattle U Redhawks (0-4) matching up at Redhawk Center has a projected final score of 78-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Poly, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on November 21.

Their last time out, the Redhawks lost 80-64 to Washington on Saturday.

The Redhawks are coming off of an 80-64 loss to Washington in their most recent game on Saturday. The Mustangs' most recent game on Thursday ended in an 86-32 loss to Stanford. In the Redhawks' loss, Peyton Howard led the way with a team-high 18 points (adding three rebounds and one assist). Annika Shah's team-leading nine points paced the Mustangs in the loss.

Seattle U vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Seattle U vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Poly 78, Seattle U 56

Top 25 Predictions

Cal Poly Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Cal Poly has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one), but also has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 losses (one).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Redhawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Cal Poly Leaders

Natalia Ackerman: 9.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.5 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.5 FG% Mary Carter: 7.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

7.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Sydney Bourland: 5.4 PTS, 31.0 FG%

5.4 PTS, 31.0 FG% Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

6.6 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shah: 9.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Seattle U Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redhawks had a -314 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.5 points per game. They put up 59.7 points per game, 283rd in college basketball, and gave up 70.2 per outing to rank 310th in college basketball.

With 59.6 points per game in WAC tilts, Seattle U scored 0.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (59.7 PPG).

The Redhawks scored 62.8 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 54.3 points per contest.

Defensively Seattle U was worse in home games last season, allowing 70.1 points per game, compared to 68.8 on the road.

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs' -80 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 54.8 points per game (315th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per contest (273rd in college basketball).

