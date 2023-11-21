How to Watch the Sacramento State vs. UC Davis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Sacramento State Hornets (0-4) bring a four-game skid into a home contest versus the UC Davis Aggies (1-3), who have dropped three straight. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sacramento State vs. UC Davis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 63.5 points per game last year were just 3.6 more points than the 59.9 the Hornets gave up to opponents.
- UC Davis went 15-7 last season when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.
- Last year, the Hornets recorded 68.5 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 61.1 the Aggies allowed.
- When Sacramento State put up more than 61.1 points last season, it went 22-3.
- The Hornets made 34.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 15.0 percentage points lower than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (49.0%).
- The Aggies shot 42.0% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 41.4% the Hornets' opponents shot last season.
Sacramento State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 69-53
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/12/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|L 61-51
|The Nest
|11/18/2023
|San Diego State
|L 68-45
|The Nest
|11/21/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|The Nest
|11/29/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|The Nest
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|The Nest
UC Davis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Portland State
|L 71-62
|University Credit Union Center
|11/13/2023
|@ San Diego State
|L 77-68
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/17/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 86-48
|Gill Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|11/29/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
