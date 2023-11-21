The Sacramento State Hornets (0-4) bring a four-game skid into a home contest versus the UC Davis Aggies (1-3), who have dropped three straight. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacramento State vs. UC Davis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 63.5 points per game last year were just 3.6 more points than the 59.9 the Hornets gave up to opponents.

UC Davis went 15-7 last season when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.

Last year, the Hornets recorded 68.5 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 61.1 the Aggies allowed.

When Sacramento State put up more than 61.1 points last season, it went 22-3.

The Hornets made 34.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 15.0 percentage points lower than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (49.0%).

The Aggies shot 42.0% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 41.4% the Hornets' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sacramento State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2023 @ Nevada L 69-53 Lawlor Events Center 11/12/2023 CSU Fullerton L 61-51 The Nest 11/18/2023 San Diego State L 68-45 The Nest 11/21/2023 UC Davis - The Nest 11/29/2023 Santa Clara - The Nest 12/2/2023 CSU Northridge - The Nest

UC Davis Schedule