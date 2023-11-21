Tuesday's game at The Nest has the UC Davis Aggies (1-3) matching up with the Sacramento State Hornets (0-4) at 9:30 PM (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a victory for UC Davis by a score of 64-61, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last time out, the Hornets lost 68-45 to San Diego State on Saturday.

The Hornets are coming off of a 68-45 loss to San Diego State in their last outing on Saturday. The Aggies enter this game after an 86-48 loss to Oregon State on Friday. In the loss, Summah Hanson paced the Hornets with 19 points. Megan Norris put up 12 points, three rebounds and zero assists for the Aggies.

Sacramento State vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

Sacramento State vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Davis 64, Sacramento State 61

Sacramento State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hornets outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game last season, with a +285 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.5 points per game (114th in college basketball) and allowed 59.9 per contest (66th in college basketball).

Sacramento State posted 71.6 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 3.1 more points per game than its season average (68.5).

The Hornets posted 71.7 points per game in home games last season. On the road, they averaged 66.0 points per contest.

Sacramento State allowed 59.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.8 in road games.

UC Davis Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game last season with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.5 points per game (211th in college basketball) and allowed 61.1 per outing (84th in college basketball).

UC Davis averaged 1 more points in Big West games (64.5) than overall (63.5).

In 2022-23, the Aggies averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (69.8) than on the road (62.1).

At home, UC Davis gave up 62.2 points per game last season, 3.7 more than it allowed on the road (58.5).

