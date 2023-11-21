How to Watch the Rider vs. La Salle Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Rider Broncs (2-2) go up against the La Salle Explorers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Rider Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rider vs. La Salle 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Explorers scored an average of 63.7 points per game last year, only 3.5 fewer points than the 67.2 the Broncs allowed to opponents.
- La Salle had a 10-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.6 points.
- Last year, the 59.6 points per game the Broncs put up were only 3.5 fewer points than the Explorers allowed (63.1).
- Rider went 5-4 last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Rider Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Merrimack
|W 61-47
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|@ NJIT
|L 70-57
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/18/2023
|Boston University
|W 58-55
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
|12/2/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
La Salle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Maine
|L 58-48
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/11/2023
|American
|W 62-53
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Drexel
|L 71-46
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|12/3/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
