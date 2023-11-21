Tuesday's game at Alumni Gymnasium has the Rider Broncs (2-2) going head to head against the La Salle Explorers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 64-54 victory as our model heavily favors Rider.

The Broncs are coming off of a 58-55 win against Boston University in their most recent game on Saturday.

The Broncs came out on top in their most recent outing 58-55 against Boston University on Saturday. The Explorers are coming off of a 71-46 loss to Drexel in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Taylor Langan's team-leading 18 points paced the Broncs in the victory. Nicole Melious scored 10 points in the Explorers' loss, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rider vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Rider 64, La Salle 54

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rider Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncs put up 59.6 points per game (287th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per contest last season (252nd in college basketball). They had a -235 scoring differential and were outscored by 7.6 points per game.

Rider averaged 58.7 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 0.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (59.6).

Offensively the Broncs were worse when playing at home last year, putting up 57.8 points per game, compared to 59.2 per game in away games.

In home games, Rider gave up 5.4 fewer points per game (64.4) than when playing on the road (69.8).

La Salle Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Explorers scored 63.7 points per game last season (203rd in college basketball) and allowed 63.1 (139th in college basketball) for a +20 scoring differential overall.

La Salle averaged 4.2 fewer points in A-10 action (59.5) than overall (63.7).

At home, the Explorers averaged 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 60.9.

At home, La Salle conceded 58.4 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 64.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.