The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) hope to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Coppin State Eagles (2-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Petersen Events Center.

Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network X

Pittsburgh vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 62.0 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 65.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Coppin State is 2-1.

Pittsburgh is 0-2 when it allows fewer than 62.0 points.

The Panthers score only 2.2 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Eagles give up (64.2).

The Panthers shoot 37.4% from the field, 7.3% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles' 36.1 shooting percentage is 3.9 lower than the Panthers have given up.

Laila Lawrence: 14.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

14.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Faith Blackstone: 16.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 38.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

16.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 38.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Angel Jones: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Mossi Staples: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 24.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

7.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 24.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Tyler Gray: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Coppin State Leaders

Pittsburgh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 West Virginia L 71-62 Petersen Events Center 11/15/2023 @ George Mason L 60-52 EagleBank Arena 11/18/2023 @ Duquesne L 56-55 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/21/2023 Coppin State - Petersen Events Center 11/24/2023 Northern Kentucky - Ocean Center 11/25/2023 Akron - Ocean Center

Coppin State Schedule