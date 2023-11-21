The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) hope to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Coppin State Eagles (2-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Petersen Events Center.

Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACC Network X

Pittsburgh vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score an average of 62.0 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 65.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, Coppin State is 2-1.
  • Pittsburgh is 0-2 when it allows fewer than 62.0 points.
  • The Panthers score only 2.2 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Eagles give up (64.2).
  • The Panthers shoot 37.4% from the field, 7.3% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.
  • The Eagles' 36.1 shooting percentage is 3.9 lower than the Panthers have given up.
  • Laila Lawrence: 14.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Faith Blackstone: 16.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 38.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Angel Jones: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Mossi Staples: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 24.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Tyler Gray: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Coppin State Leaders

Pittsburgh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 West Virginia L 71-62 Petersen Events Center
11/15/2023 @ George Mason L 60-52 EagleBank Arena
11/18/2023 @ Duquesne L 56-55 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/21/2023 Coppin State - Petersen Events Center
11/24/2023 Northern Kentucky - Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Akron - Ocean Center

Coppin State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) W 70-34 DeGol Arena
11/15/2023 @ Syracuse L 80-47 JMA Wireless Dome
11/18/2023 @ Florida International W 70-66 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/21/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
11/26/2023 George Mason - Physical Education Complex
11/29/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

