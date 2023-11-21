How to Watch the Pittsburgh vs. Coppin State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) hope to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Coppin State Eagles (2-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Petersen Events Center.
Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network X
Pittsburgh vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score an average of 62.0 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 65.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Coppin State is 2-1.
- Pittsburgh is 0-2 when it allows fewer than 62.0 points.
- The Panthers score only 2.2 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Eagles give up (64.2).
- The Panthers shoot 37.4% from the field, 7.3% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.
- The Eagles' 36.1 shooting percentage is 3.9 lower than the Panthers have given up.
- Laila Lawrence: 14.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Faith Blackstone: 16.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 38.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Angel Jones: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Mossi Staples: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 24.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Tyler Gray: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
Coppin State Leaders
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|West Virginia
|L 71-62
|Petersen Events Center
|11/15/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 60-52
|EagleBank Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 56-55
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/21/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Akron
|-
|Ocean Center
Coppin State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|W 70-34
|DeGol Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 80-47
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/18/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 70-66
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|11/26/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
