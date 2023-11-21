Tuesday's contest between the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) and Coppin State Eagles (2-3) squaring off at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 70-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Pittsburgh, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on November 21.

Their last time out, the Panthers lost 56-55 to Duquesne on Saturday.

In their last game on Saturday, the Panthers suffered a 56-55 loss to Duquesne. The Eagles took care of business in their most recent outing 70-66 against Florida International on Saturday. Bella Perkins scored a team-leading 11 points for the Panthers in the loss. Faith Blackstone scored a team-high 22 points for the Eagles in the win.

Pittsburgh vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Pittsburgh vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 70, Coppin State 57

Top 25 Predictions

Coppin State Schedule Analysis

The Eagles have one loss versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

Coppin State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (two), but also has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 defeats (two).

Coppin State Leaders

Laila Lawrence: 14.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

14.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Blackstone: 16.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 38.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

16.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 38.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Angel Jones: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Mossi Staples: 7.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 24.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

7.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 24.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Tyler Gray: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Pittsburgh Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers were outscored by 5.5 points per game last season (posting 63.1 points per game, 222nd in college basketball, while allowing 68.6 per contest, 284th in college basketball) and had a -167 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh put up 59.6 points per game last year in conference games, which was 3.5 fewer points per game than its season average (63.1).

At home, the Panthers put up 5.5 more points per game last year (65.4) than they did on the road (59.9).

Pittsburgh gave up 67.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (68.9).

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 2.2 points per game (posting 62.0 points per game, 242nd in college basketball, while conceding 64.2 per outing, 178th in college basketball) and have a -11 scoring differential.

