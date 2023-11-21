The Lafayette Leopards (1-3) hit the court against the NJIT Highlanders (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lafayette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lafayette vs. NJIT Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders' 65.6 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 65.3 the Leopards allow to opponents.

NJIT has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

Lafayette's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.6 points.

The 53.5 points per game the Leopards score are 6.3 fewer points than the Highlanders allow (59.8).

NJIT is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 53.5 points.

The Leopards are making 38.8% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Highlanders allow to opponents (35.2%).

The Highlanders make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 4.5% higher than the Leopards' defensive field-goal percentage.

Trinity Williams: 10.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 51.4 FG%

10.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 51.4 FG% Madilyn Dogs: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG% Alejandra Zuniga: 14.2 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

14.2 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Lyzi Litwinko: 7.0 PTS, 35.5 FG%

7.0 PTS, 35.5 FG% Kenna Squier: 6.4 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

NJIT Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafayette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 51-43 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium 11/15/2023 Marist L 84-76 Kirby Sports Center 11/18/2023 @ LIU W 54-51 Steinberg Wellness Center 11/21/2023 NJIT - Kirby Sports Center 11/26/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena 11/29/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

NJIT Schedule