Tuesday's contest between the NJIT Highlanders (4-1) and the Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at Kirby Sports Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-55, heavily favoring NJIT to come out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 21.

Their last time out, the Leopards won on Saturday 54-51 against LIU.

Makayla Andrews' team-high 13 points led the Leopards in the victory. Alejandra Zuniga scored a team-high 11 points for the Highlanders in the win.

Lafayette vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Lafayette vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: NJIT 67, Lafayette 55

Top 25 Predictions

NJIT Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Highlanders are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Leopards are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.

NJIT has four wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.

NJIT 2023-24 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Rider (No. 177) on November 15

48-45 at home over Merrimack (No. 284) on November 10

73-57 on the road over Army (No. 302) on November 6

80-36 at home over Wagner (No. 353) on November 18

NJIT Leaders

Trinity Williams: 10.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 51.4 FG%

10.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 51.4 FG% Madilyn Dogs: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG% Zuniga: 14.2 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

14.2 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Lyzi Litwinko: 7.0 PTS, 35.5 FG%

7.0 PTS, 35.5 FG% Kenna Squier: 6.4 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Lafayette Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Leopards put up 54.4 points per game (343rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing last season (145th in college basketball). They had a -255 scoring differential and were outscored by 8.8 points per game.

Lafayette's offense was more productive in Patriot games last year, posting 55.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 54.4 PPG.

In home games, the Leopards scored 4.2 more points per game last year (56.6) than they did away from home (52.4).

In 2022-23, Lafayette allowed 59.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 66.3.

NJIT Performance Insights

The Highlanders are outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game, with a +29 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.6 points per game (206th in college basketball) and give up 59.8 per outing (119th in college basketball).

