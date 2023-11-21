The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) will host the Long Beach State Beach (2-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Fresno State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV: Stadium

Fresno State vs. Long Beach State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Beach's 62.1 points per game last year were just 0.8 more points than the 61.3 the Bulldogs allowed.

Long Beach State had an 18-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 58.9 points.

Last year, the 58.9 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were just 1.5 more points than the Beach gave up (57.4).

When Fresno State put up more than 57.4 points last season, it went 6-12.

The Bulldogs made 36.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 17.0 percentage points lower than the Beach allowed to their opponents (53.2%).

The Beach shot 40.6% from the field, 14.1% lower than the 54.7% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Fresno State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 UC Merced W 100-47 Save Mart Center 11/15/2023 Pepperdine W 74-55 Save Mart Center 11/18/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield L 65-63 Icardo Center 11/21/2023 Long Beach State - Save Mart Center 11/24/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena 11/25/2023 Eastern Illinois - Grand Canyon University Arena

Long Beach State Schedule