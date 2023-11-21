Tuesday's game features the Long Beach State Beach (2-1) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) squaring off at Save Mart Center (on November 21) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-66 win for Long Beach State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 65-63 loss to CSU Bakersfield in their most recent game on Saturday.

In their last game on Saturday, the Bulldogs suffered a 65-63 loss to CSU Bakersfield. The Beach's last contest on Wednesday ended in an 82-71 loss to Cal Baptist. Deajanae Harvey's team-high 15 points paced the Bulldogs in the losing effort. The Beach got a team-high 17 points from Cheyenne Givens in the loss.

Fresno State vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California How to Watch on TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Fresno State vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 71, Fresno State 66

Top 25 Predictions

Fresno State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a -75 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They put up 58.9 points per game, 297th in college basketball, and gave up 61.3 per contest to rank 93rd in college basketball.

In conference games last year, Fresno State averaged more points per contest (60.9) than its season average (58.9).

Offensively, the Bulldogs scored 57.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.5 points per game in away games.

Fresno State ceded 56.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.8 in away games.

Long Beach State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beach's +156 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 62.1 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 57.4 per outing (28th in college basketball).

Long Beach State averaged 0.9 more points in Big West action (63.0) than overall (62.1).

At home, the Beach put up 63.4 points per game last season, 2.0 more than they averaged on the road (61.4).

At home, Long Beach State conceded 54.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it allowed on the road (60.3).

