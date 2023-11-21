The Akron Zips (4-1) go up against the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Drake vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Drake Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 46.9% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Zips allowed to opponents.
  • In games Drake shot higher than 42.8% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
  • The Zips ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 74th.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 7.9 more points per game (74.8) than the Zips allowed (66.9).
  • Drake had a 22-2 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Drake averaged 7.8 more points per game (80.3) than it did away from home (72.5).
  • The Bulldogs allowed 61.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.6).
  • Drake drained 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was one more than it averaged away from home (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% in home games and 38% away from home.

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Southwest Minnesota State W 87-67 Knapp Center
11/19/2023 Oakland W 85-77 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 SFA L 92-68 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Akron - John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Texas Southern - Knapp Center
11/29/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center

