The Akron Zips (4-1) go up against the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Drake vs. Akron Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 46.9% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Zips allowed to opponents.

In games Drake shot higher than 42.8% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.

The Zips ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 74th.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 7.9 more points per game (74.8) than the Zips allowed (66.9).

Drake had a 22-2 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Drake averaged 7.8 more points per game (80.3) than it did away from home (72.5).

The Bulldogs allowed 61.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.6).

Drake drained 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was one more than it averaged away from home (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% in home games and 38% away from home.

Drake Upcoming Schedule