How to Watch Drake vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (4-1) go up against the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Drake vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 46.9% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Zips allowed to opponents.
- In games Drake shot higher than 42.8% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
- The Zips ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 74th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 7.9 more points per game (74.8) than the Zips allowed (66.9).
- Drake had a 22-2 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Drake averaged 7.8 more points per game (80.3) than it did away from home (72.5).
- The Bulldogs allowed 61.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.6).
- Drake drained 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was one more than it averaged away from home (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% in home games and 38% away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Southwest Minnesota State
|W 87-67
|Knapp Center
|11/19/2023
|Oakland
|W 85-77
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|SFA
|L 92-68
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Akron
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.