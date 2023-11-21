Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chickasaw County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Chickasaw County, Iowa. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chickasaw County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Ansgar High School at New Hampton Community School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: New Hampton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.