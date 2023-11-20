How to Watch the UC Irvine vs. Eastern Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Bren Events Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.
UC Irvine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Irvine vs. Eastern Washington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 69.5 points per game last year were 16.3 more points than the 53.2 the Anteaters allowed.
- Eastern Washington had a 15-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.
- Last year, the Anteaters scored just 1.1 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Eagles allowed (63.5).
- When UC Irvine totaled more than 63.5 points last season, it went 14-1.
UC Irvine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 63-58
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|Seattle U
|W 74-43
|Bren Events Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 52-37
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Bren Events Center
|11/24/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
Eastern Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 86-77
|America First Event Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Utah State
|W 75-39
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/16/2023
|Corban
|W 72-47
|Reese Court
|11/20/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|11/29/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Reese Court
