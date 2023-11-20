The Eastern Washington Eagles (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Bren Events Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UC Irvine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Irvine vs. Eastern Washington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 69.5 points per game last year were 16.3 more points than the 53.2 the Anteaters allowed.
  • Eastern Washington had a 15-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.
  • Last year, the Anteaters scored just 1.1 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Eagles allowed (63.5).
  • When UC Irvine totaled more than 63.5 points last season, it went 14-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Irvine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Pepperdine L 63-58 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 Seattle U W 74-43 Bren Events Center
11/14/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 52-37 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/20/2023 Eastern Washington - Bren Events Center
11/24/2023 St. Thomas - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/25/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center

Eastern Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Southern Utah W 86-77 America First Event Center
11/10/2023 @ Utah State W 75-39 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
11/16/2023 Corban W 72-47 Reese Court
11/20/2023 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center
11/22/2023 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
11/29/2023 Gonzaga - Reese Court

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.