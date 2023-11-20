Monday's contest between the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-0) and UC Irvine Anteaters (1-2) squaring off at Bren Events Center has a projected final score of 69-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Washington, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Anteaters enter this contest after a 52-37 loss to Saint Mary's (CA) on Tuesday. The Eagles are coming off of a 72-47 win over Corban in their last outing on Thursday. Deja Lee totaled nine points, three rebounds and five assists for the Anteaters. Jaydia Martin recorded 13 points, two rebounds and zero assists for the Eagles.

UC Irvine vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

UC Irvine vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 69, UC Irvine 54

Top 25 Predictions

UC Irvine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Anteaters outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game last season (posting 62.4 points per game, 236th in college basketball, and allowing 53.2 per contest, sixth in college basketball) and had a +295 scoring differential.

Offensively, UC Irvine posted 62.3 points per game last season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (62.4 points per game) was 0.1 PPG higher.

The Anteaters posted 67.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.7 more points than they averaged away from home (58.9).

UC Irvine ceded 51.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than it allowed in away games (54.3).

Eastern Washington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game last season with a +180 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.5 points per game (92nd in college basketball) and allowed 63.5 per outing (157th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Eastern Washington averaged 69.6 points per game in Big Sky action, and 69.5 overall.

At home, the Eagles put up 72.5 points per game last season, 5.7 more than they averaged away (66.8).

Eastern Washington allowed 58.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.2 on the road.

