How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (8-5) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) on November 20, 2023 at Target Center.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
- Minnesota has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.
- The Timberwolves put up 112.9 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 104.9 the Knicks give up.
- Minnesota has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 104.9 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves put up 115.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Minnesota is ceding 96.8 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 114.0.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Timberwolves have performed better in home games this season, averaging 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 10.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
