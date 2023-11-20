On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) face the New York Knicks (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and MSG.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, MSG

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averages 25.3 points, 5.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.

Rudy Gobert averages 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 15.7 points, 10.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Kyle Anderson averages 7.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Naz Reid posts 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is putting up 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's also draining 27.7% of his shots from the field and 30.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Jalen Brunson is putting up 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's making 37.5% of his shots from the floor and 48.0% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 treys per game (fifth in NBA).

RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is sinking 38.9% of his shots from the field.

The Knicks are getting 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this season.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Knicks 110.0 Points Avg. 104.4 101.2 Points Allowed Avg. 102.4 47.4% Field Goal % 40.8% 36.7% Three Point % 33.2%

