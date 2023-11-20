How to Watch the Seton Hall vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The USC Trojans (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Seton Hall Pirates (3-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs on FloHoops.
Seton Hall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Seton Hall vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans' 64.2 points per game last year were only 4.9 fewer points than the 69.1 the Pirates allowed.
- When USC allowed fewer than 71.2 points last season, it went 21-4.
- Last year, the Pirates averaged 71.2 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 55.1 the Trojans allowed.
- Seton Hall had a 17-12 record last season when scoring more than 55.1 points.
- The Pirates shot 41.8% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Trojans allowed to opponents.
- The Trojans shot 33.8% from the field, 12.7% lower than the 46.5% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 71-61
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|Bryant
|W 73-45
|Walsh Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Rutgers
|W 82-63
|Walsh Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|USC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Ohio State
|W 83-74
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|FGCU
|W 67-51
|Galen Center
|11/13/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 93-42
|Galen Center
|11/20/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Galen Center
