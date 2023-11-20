The USC Trojans (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Seton Hall Pirates (3-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Seton Hall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Seton Hall vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trojans' 64.2 points per game last year were only 4.9 fewer points than the 69.1 the Pirates allowed.

When USC allowed fewer than 71.2 points last season, it went 21-4.

Last year, the Pirates averaged 71.2 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 55.1 the Trojans allowed.

Seton Hall had a 17-12 record last season when scoring more than 55.1 points.

The Pirates shot 41.8% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Trojans allowed to opponents.

The Trojans shot 33.8% from the field, 12.7% lower than the 46.5% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 @ Columbia L 71-61 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium 11/12/2023 Bryant W 73-45 Walsh Gymnasium 11/15/2023 Rutgers W 82-63 Walsh Gymnasium 11/20/2023 USC - Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2023 East Carolina - Baha Mar Convention Center 11/29/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium

USC Schedule