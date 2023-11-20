Monday's contest features the USC Trojans (3-0) and the Seton Hall Pirates (3-1) squaring off at Baha Mar Convention Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-56 victory for heavily favored USC according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 20.

Last time out, the Pirates won on Wednesday 82-63 over Rutgers. The Trojans are coming off of a 93-42 victory over Le Moyne in their most recent outing on Monday. In the win, Azana Baines led the Pirates with 25 points. In the Trojans' win, JuJu Watkins led the way with 35 points (adding nine rebounds and two assists).

Seton Hall vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Seton Hall vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 75, Seton Hall 56

Top 25 Predictions

Seton Hall Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates had a +72 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They put up 71.2 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and gave up 69.1 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.

With 70.5 points per game in Big East contests, Seton Hall averaged 0.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.2 PPG).

The Pirates put up 70.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Seton Hall gave up 65.6 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 73.4.

USC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season (scoring 64.2 points per game to rank 198th in college basketball while allowing 55.1 per contest to rank 15th in college basketball) and had a +284 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, USC scored 61.2 points per game in Pac-12 play, and 64.2 overall.

The Trojans scored 67.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.6 away.

USC gave up 51.2 points per game at home last season, and 59.6 away.

