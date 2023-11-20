Monday's game features the Penn State Lady Lions (4-0) and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-1) clashing at Baha Mar Convention Center (on November 20) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-73 victory for Penn State.

In their last game on Thursday, the Lady Lions earned a 69-53 victory against St. John's (NY).

In their last time out, the Lady Lions won on Thursday 69-53 against St. John's (NY). The Cowgirls are coming off of an 86-75 loss to Colorado in their most recent outing on Sunday. Makenna Marisa recorded 15 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Lady Lions. The Cowgirls got a team-high 25 points from Anna Gret Asi in the loss.

Penn State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Penn State vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 78, Oklahoma State 73

Top 25 Predictions

Penn State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lady Lions put up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per contest last season (336th in college basketball). They had a -40 scoring differential and were outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Penn State scored 68.7 points per game last season in conference games, which was 2.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (70.8).

The Lady Lions put up 71.7 points per game in home games last season. In road games, they averaged 71.5 points per contest.

Penn State allowed 65.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 87.9 in road games.

Oklahoma State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cowgirls averaged 75.3 points per game last season (29th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (275th in college basketball). They had a +234 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

In 2022-23, Oklahoma State averaged 75.4 points per game in Big 12 action, and 75.3 overall.

The Cowgirls averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.

Oklahoma State conceded 66.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 on the road.

