The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest is at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Drake vs. SFA Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Drake Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% higher than the 43.9% of shots the 'Jacks' opponents knocked down.

Drake went 16-1 when it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the 'Jacks ranked 201st.

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were just 4.8 more points than the 'Jacks allowed (70).

Drake went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 70 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Drake played better when playing at home last season, putting up 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last year, ceding 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 in away games.

Drake made 8.5 threes per game, which was one more than it averaged on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% when playing at home and 38% when playing on the road.

Drake Upcoming Schedule