How to Watch Drake vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest is at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Drake vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Drake Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% higher than the 43.9% of shots the 'Jacks' opponents knocked down.
- Drake went 16-1 when it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the 'Jacks ranked 201st.
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were just 4.8 more points than the 'Jacks allowed (70).
- Drake went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 70 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Drake Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Drake played better when playing at home last season, putting up 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last year, ceding 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 in away games.
- Drake made 8.5 threes per game, which was one more than it averaged on the road (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% when playing at home and 38% when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 85-70
|Knapp Center
|11/14/2023
|Southwest Minnesota State
|W 87-67
|Knapp Center
|11/19/2023
|Oakland
|W 85-77
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|SFA
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.