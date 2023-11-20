Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buchanan County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Buchanan County, Iowa, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Buchanan County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jesup High School at East Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Winthrop, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
