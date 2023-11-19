Sunday's game that pits the Villanova Wildcats (1-1) versus the Temple Owls (2-2) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-51 in favor of Villanova, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

Their last time out, the Wildcats lost 63-56 to Oregon State on Sunday.

The Wildcats dropped their most recent game 63-56 against Oregon State on Sunday. The Owls are coming off of an 80-63 loss to Ole Miss in their last outing on Wednesday. Lucy Olsen's team-high 24 points paced the Wildcats in the loss. Tiarra East put up 24 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Owls.

Villanova vs. Temple Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Villanova vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 73, Temple 51

Villanova Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game last season, with a +448 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) and gave up 58.7 per outing (44th in college basketball).

With 70.5 points per game in Big East matchups, Villanova tallied 0.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70.8 PPG).

The Wildcats averaged 72.0 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, they averaged 71.3 points per contest.

In home games, Villanova surrendered 1.8 more points per game (56.9) than away from home (55.1).

Temple Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls had a -86 scoring differential last season, falling short by 3.0 points per game. They put up 63.1 points per game to rank 222nd in college basketball and gave up 66.1 per outing to rank 231st in college basketball.

In conference action, Temple put up fewer points (62.3 per game) than it did overall (63.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Owls averaged 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 61.2.

Temple allowed 64.0 points per game at home last season, and 67.9 on the road.

