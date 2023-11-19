Vikings vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Pair of streaking teams meet at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 19, 2023 when the Denver Broncos (4-5) put their three-game win streak on the line against the Minnesota Vikings (6-4), who have won five games in a row.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Broncos and the Vikings.
Vikings vs. Broncos Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Broncos
|2.5
|42.5
|-135
|+115
Vikings vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats
Minnesota Vikings
- The Vikings have played five games this season that have had more than 42.5 combined points scored.
- Minnesota's games this year have had a 45.4-point total on average, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Vikings have covered the spread six times this season (6-3-1).
- This season, the Vikings have won three out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.
- This season, Minnesota has won three of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
Denver Broncos
- The average total in Denver's contests this year is 44.8, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Broncos have covered the spread three times over nine games with a set spread.
- The Broncos are 1-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 25% of those games).
- Denver has a record of 1-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (25%).
Broncos vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Broncos
|21.8
|19
|27.6
|27
|44.8
|5
|9
|Vikings
|23.3
|10
|20.9
|20
|45.4
|5
|10
Vikings vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends
Vikings
- Minnesota has covered the spread in its past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.
- The Vikings have hit the over twice in their past three contests.
- The Broncos have been outscored by 52 points this season (5.8 per game), while the Vikings have put up 24 more points than their opponents (2.4 per game).
Broncos
- Denver has covered the spread in its last three contests, and went 3-0 overall.
- In its past three contests, Denver has not hit the over.
- The Broncos have a -52-point scoring differential on the season (-5.8 per game). The Vikings have outscored opponents by 24 points (2.4 per game).
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|46.9
|43.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.4
|25.0
|23.8
|ATS Record
|6-3-1
|2-3-0
|4-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-7-0
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|0-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
Broncos Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|42.7
|47.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.8
|22.8
|27.3
|ATS Record
|3-5-1
|2-3-0
|1-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|0-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|2-0
|1-2
