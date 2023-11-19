Sunday's contest features the UCSB Gauchos (1-1) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) matching up at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 85-64 win for heavily favored UCSB according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Gauchos enter this contest after a 70-64 loss to Idaho State on Wednesday. The Thunderbirds head into this matchup after a 72-58 victory against Alaska-Fairbanks on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Alexis Whitfield paced the Gauchos with 19 points. In the Thunderbirds' win, Megan Smith led the team with 30 points (adding five rebounds and two assists).

UCSB vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

UCSB vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 85, Southern Utah 64

UCSB Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gauchos outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game last season, with a +191 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.8 points per game (143rd in college basketball) and allowed 61.1 per outing (84th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, UCSB tallied fewer points per contest (63.9) than its season average (66.8).

Offensively the Gauchos played worse when playing at home last season, averaging 65.9 points per game, compared to 67.6 per game on the road.

Defensively UCSB was better at home last season, surrendering 58.9 points per game, compared to 64.6 when playing on the road.

Southern Utah Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Thunderbirds had a +74 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.3 points per game. They put up 68.7 points per game to rank 108th in college basketball and allowed 66.4 per outing to rank 235th in college basketball.

In WAC games, Southern Utah averaged 3 more points (71.7) than overall (68.7) in 2022-23.

The Thunderbirds averaged 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.6 away.

At home, Southern Utah allowed 62.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (70.5).

