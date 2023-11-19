Will T.J. Hockenson Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
T.J. Hockenson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 11 matchup with the Denver Broncos begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Hockenson's stats on this page.
Entering Week 11, Hockenson has 71 receptions for 681 yards -- 9.6 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 95 occasions.
T.J. Hockenson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Vikings have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Justin Jefferson (LP/hamstring): 36 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- K.J. Osborn (FP/concussion): 32 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hockenson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|95
|71
|681
|263
|4
|9.6
Hockenson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|9
|8
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|66
|2
|Week 3
|Chargers
|11
|8
|78
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|5
|51
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|8
|6
|50
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|12
|11
|86
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|9
|6
|88
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|12
|7
|69
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|15
|11
|134
|1
