Sunday's game that pits the Princeton Tigers (2-1) against the San Diego Toreros (2-1) at Jenny Craig Pavilion is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-64 in favor of Princeton. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Toreros suffered a 79-66 loss to Arizona. The Tigers are coming off of a 77-74 loss to UCLA in their most recent outing on Friday. In the Toreros' loss, Veronica Sheffey led the way with a team-high 15 points (adding two rebounds and two assists). Kaitlyn Chen recorded 24 points, two rebounds and three assists for the Tigers.

San Diego vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

San Diego vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 67, San Diego 64

San Diego Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Toreros scored 62.5 points per game last season (233rd in college basketball) and gave up 61.9 (107th in college basketball) for a +18 scoring differential overall.

With 66.4 points per game in WCC matchups, San Diego put up 3.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (62.5 PPG).

The Toreros posted 64.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.1 more points than they averaged on the road (61.3).

San Diego ceded 61.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.5 on the road.

Princeton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game last season with a +361 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.2 points per game (174th in college basketball) and gave up 53.2 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Princeton averaged 66.8 points per game in Ivy League play, and 65.2 overall.

The Tigers scored fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than away (67.1) last season.

At home, Princeton gave up 49.5 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than it allowed away (56.4).

