Northern Iowa vs. South Florida November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (1-0) will play the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Michael Duax: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
South Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Florida Rank
|South Florida AVG
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Northern Iowa Rank
|169th
|72
|Points Scored
|70.1
|210th
|237th
|72
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|169th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|54th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
