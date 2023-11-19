The South Florida Bulls (1-1) hit the court against the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Northern Iowa matchup in this article.

Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-2.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-1.5) 145.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Iowa vs. South Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Iowa won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Panthers were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 15 times last season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.

South Florida compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Bulls games.

