Sunday's game between the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-2) and San Jose State Spartans (2-2) squaring off at Gersten Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Loyola Marymount, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Lions head into this contest following a 66-36 victory against Biola on Thursday.

The Lions came out on top in their last matchup 66-36 against Biola on Thursday. The Spartans lost their most recent matchup 62-49 against Montana State on Tuesday. Nicole Rodriguez scored a team-high 14 points for the Lions in the victory. The Spartans got a team-leading 16 points from Jyah LoVett in the loss.

Loyola Marymount vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Loyola Marymount vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 70, San Jose State 54

Top 25 Predictions

Loyola Marymount Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions put up 56.2 points per game (329th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest last season (299th in college basketball). They had a -395 scoring differential and were outscored by 13.2 points per game.

Offensively, Loyola Marymount scored 56.8 points per game last year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its season average (56.2 points per game) was 0.6 PPG lower.

The Lions put up 58.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 54.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.

Loyola Marymount ceded 67.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 in road games.

San Jose State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans' -306 scoring differential last season (outscored by 9.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 57.8 points per game (313th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per contest (265th in college basketball).

San Jose State averaged 2.8 more points in MWC games (60.6) than overall (57.8).

The Spartans scored more points at home (61.3 per game) than away (54.3) last season.

At home, San Jose State allowed 68.5 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 67.7.

