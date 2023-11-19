Jordan Love will be up against the worst passing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Love has passed for 2,009 yards (223.2 per game) this year, connecting on 58.7% of his throws with 14 TD passes with 10 INTs. Love has tacked on 182 rushing yards (plus two rushing touchdowns) on 31 carries while producing 20.2 yards per contest.

Love vs. the Chargers

Love vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Four opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed six players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Chargers have allowed three opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 291.2 passing yards per game conceded by the Chargers defense makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled 14 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Chargers' defense is 22nd in the league in that category.

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Chargers

Passing Yards: 229.5 (-115)

229.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Love Passing Insights

Love has exceeded his passing yards prop total in six of nine opportunities this year.

The Packers, who are 22nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.3% of the time while running 42.7%.

Love is No. 22 in the league averaging 6.7 yards per attempt (2,009 total yards passing).

Love has completed at least one touchdown pass in eight of nine games, including multiple TDs four times.

He has 84.2% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (16).

Love accounts for 54.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his total 300 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Love Rushing Insights

Love has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (55.6%) out of nine opportunities.

Love has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has five red zone carries for 12.2% of the team share (his team runs on 45.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 21-for-40 / 289 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-26 / 228 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-41 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 21-for-31 / 180 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 16-for-30 / 182 YDS / 0 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs

