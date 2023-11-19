Sunday's contest features the Drake Bulldogs (3-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) matching up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (on November 19) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 victory for Drake, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 65-58 loss to Kansas State in their last game on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes dropped their last game 65-58 against Kansas State on Thursday. The Bulldogs are coming off of an 85-73 victory over Iowa State in their most recent game on Sunday. Caitlin Clark scored a team-high 24 points for the Hawkeyes in the loss. Taylor McAulay recorded 27 points, two rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs.

Iowa vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Iowa 72

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) last season while giving up 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball). They had a +589 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Iowa put up 89.2 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 1.9 more points per game than its season average (87.3).

Offensively the Hawkeyes played better when playing at home last year, scoring 89.4 points per game, compared to 85.9 per game on the road.

Iowa ceded 65 points per game last season at home, which was 13.5 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (78.5).

Drake Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a +420 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They put up 79.2 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and gave up 66 per outing to rank 227th in college basketball.

Drake averaged 1.7 fewer points in MVC action (77.5) than overall (79.2).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs averaged eight more points per game at home (82) than on the road (74).

At home, Drake conceded 62.7 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 66.4.

