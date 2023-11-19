Sunday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Drake Bulldogs (3-0) taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 75-74 victory for Drake, so it should be a tight matchup.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Hawkeyes suffered a 65-58 loss to Kansas State.

The Hawkeyes dropped their most recent matchup 65-58 against Kansas State on Thursday. In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Bulldogs claimed an 85-73 win over Iowa State. In the Hawkeyes' loss, Caitlin Clark led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding six rebounds and three assists). Taylor McAulay totaled 27 points, two rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 75, Iowa 74

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season, with a +589 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and allowed 71.8 per outing (331st in college basketball).

Iowa posted 89.2 points per game last year in conference games, which was 1.9 more points per game than its season average (87.3).

When playing at home, the Hawkeyes posted 3.5 more points per game last year (89.4) than they did in away games (85.9).

Defensively Iowa played better at home last season, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 78.5 on the road.

Drake Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game last season with a +420 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allowed 66 per contest (227th in college basketball).

Drake averaged 1.7 fewer points in MVC action (77.5) than overall (79.2).

At home, the Bulldogs scored 82 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 74.

At home, Drake allowed 62.7 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 66.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.