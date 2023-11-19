Sunday's contest between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-0) and Drexel Dragons (2-1) matching up at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 62-50 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on November 19.

The Dragons won their last matchup 71-46 against La Salle on Wednesday.

The Dragons enter this matchup following a 71-46 win against La Salle on Wednesday. The Hawks took care of business in their most recent game 77-49 against Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Laine McGurk's team-high 20 points paced the Dragons in the victory. In the Hawks' win, Laura Ziegler led the way with 18 points (adding 14 rebounds and one assist).

Drexel vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Drexel vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 62, Drexel 50

Top 25 Predictions

Drexel Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dragons outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game last season (posting 67.0 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and giving up 59.6 per contest, 59th in college basketball) and had a +229 scoring differential.

Drexel's offense was less effective in CAA matchups last season, scoring 66.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 67.0 PPG.

At home, the Dragons scored 8.1 more points per game last season (71.6) than they did when playing on the road (63.5).

Defensively Drexel was worse in home games last season, ceding 59.9 points per game, compared to 59.1 on the road.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawks' +185 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) was a result of scoring 66.5 points per game (146th in college basketball) while allowing 60.5 per outing (78th in college basketball).

In A-10 games, Saint Joseph's (PA) averaged 2.3 more points (68.8) than overall (66.5) in 2022-23.

At home, the Hawks scored 66.1 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 68.9.

In 2022-23, Saint Joseph's (PA) allowed 9.0 fewer points per game at home (56.8) than away (65.8).

