The Drake Bulldogs (2-0) host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.

Drake vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Drake Betting Records & Stats

Drake covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

Drake (15-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.9% of the time, nine% more often than Oakland (11-18-0) last year.

Drake vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 74.8 148.1 63.9 140.2 138.6 Oakland 73.3 148.1 76.3 140.2 146.3

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were just 1.5 fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).

When Drake put up more than 76.3 points last season, it went 9-6 against the spread and 16-0 overall.

Drake vs. Oakland Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 15-17-0 14-18-0 Oakland 11-18-0 18-11-0

Drake vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Oakland 14-1 Home Record 8-6 6-6 Away Record 5-10 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

