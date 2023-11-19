Sunday's game that pits the San Francisco Dons (1-3) versus the CSU Fullerton Titans (1-2) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Francisco, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on November 19.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Titans suffered a 56-48 loss to Idaho.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Titans suffered a 56-48 loss to Idaho. The Dons are coming off of a 65-51 loss to Hawaii in their most recent outing on Friday. In the losing effort, Gabi Vidmar led the Titans with 19 points. Jasmine Gayles scored a team-leading 16 points for the Dons in the loss.

CSU Fullerton vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

CSU Fullerton vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 67, CSU Fullerton 61

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Titans were outscored by 1.8 points per game last season, with a -56 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.3 points per game (253rd in college basketball), and allowed 63.1 per outing (139th in college basketball).

CSU Fullerton's offense was worse in Big West action last year, averaging 59.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 61.3 PPG.

The Titans averaged 61.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 60.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 0.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, CSU Fullerton surrendered 60.2 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 64.6.

San Francisco Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dons outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game last season (scoring 68.1 points per game to rank 119th in college basketball while giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 210th in college basketball) and had a +85 scoring differential overall.

San Francisco averaged 3 fewer points in WCC games (65.1) than overall (68.1).

The Dons scored 73.9 points per game at home last season, and 60.8 away.

San Francisco gave up more points at home (66.2 per game) than away (65.2) last season.

