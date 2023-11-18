Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Week 12
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There are 20 games featuring a ranked team on the Week 12 college football schedule, including the No. 5 Washington Huskies versus the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers.
Looking for how to watch college football? All the top games to watch this weekend are here.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
No. 17 Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Tulane (-9.5)
No. 9 Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: Louisville (-1)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: SECU Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Favorite: Michigan (-19.5)
No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners at BYU Cougars
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-24)
UL Monroe Warhawks at No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ole Miss (-37.5)
UMass Minutemen at No. 25 Liberty Flames
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Liberty (-27.5)
Appalachian State Mountaineers at No. 18 James Madison Dukes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: James Madison (-10.5)
No. 16 Utah Utes at No. 19 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Favorite: Arizona (-1)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Favorite: Georgia (-10.5)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-24.5)
No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Clemson (-6.5)
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: BTN
- Favorite: Ohio State (-27.5)
No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Houston Cougars
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Favorite: Oklahoma State (-7)
No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Favorite: Oregon (-23.5)
North Alabama Lions at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: -
No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Favorite: Kansas State (-8.5)
No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 10 Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-1)
Florida Gators at No. 11 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-11)
Georgia State Panthers at No. 15 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-30.5)
No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-7.5)
Bet on Top 25 games today with BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.