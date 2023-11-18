Saturday's contest features the Washington Huskies (3-0) and the Seattle U Redhawks (0-3) squaring off at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-55 victory for heavily favored Washington according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Huskies are coming off of an 81-64 victory over Pacific in their last outing on Wednesday.

In their last time out, the Huskies won on Wednesday 81-64 against Pacific. The Redhawks head into this contest following an 89-61 loss to Portland on Tuesday. Dalayah Daniels put up 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Huskies. Asta Blauenfeldt scored 20 points in the Redhawks' loss, leading the team.

Washington vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Washington vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 82, Seattle U 55

Top 25 Predictions

Washington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies had a +66 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They put up 60.8 points per game, 261st in college basketball, and gave up 58.9 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball.

With 60.1 points per game in Pac-12 tilts, Washington put up 0.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.8 PPG).

Offensively the Huskies performed better at home last year, putting up 63.7 points per game, compared to 55.1 per game in road games.

Washington gave up 55.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.0 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64.7).

Seattle U Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redhawks had a -314 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.5 points per game. They put up 59.7 points per game to rank 283rd in college basketball and gave up 70.2 per outing to rank 310th in college basketball.

In conference play, Seattle U averaged fewer points (59.6 per game) than it did overall (59.7) in 2022-23.

The Redhawks scored 62.8 points per game at home last season, and 54.3 on the road.

At home, Seattle U gave up 70.1 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 68.8.

