The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Anthony Edwards and others in this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 26.5 point total set for Edwards on Saturday is 1.2 more than his season scoring average (25.3).

His per-game rebound average of seven is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Edwards has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -118)

Rudy Gobert is scoring 14.3 points per game, 3.8 higher than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 11.5.

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 23.5-point prop total for Karl-Anthony Towns on Saturday is 7.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 15.7.

His rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (8.5).

Towns averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Saturday's over/under.

Towns averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +102)

Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is 1.0 point higher than Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (6.5).

Williamson's year-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

