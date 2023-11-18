The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) play the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) on November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 6-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at seventh.

The 112.2 points per game the Timberwolves put up are just 3.0 fewer points than the Pelicans allow (115.2).

Minnesota has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 115.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have fared better in home games this season, scoring 115.0 points per game, compared to 109.8 per game in away games.

Minnesota cedes 96.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 113.0 in road games.

When playing at home, the Timberwolves are averaging 1.1 more three-pointers per game (11.4) than away from home (10.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (34.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries