On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards delivers 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

On a per-game basis, Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 37.0% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Kyle Anderson is averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is sinking 50.0% of his shots from the floor.

The Timberwolves are receiving 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum averages 18.0 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.

Zion Williamson puts up 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 61.8% from the field.

Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 2.0 assists and 5.0 boards per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 10.0 points, 8.0 boards and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Dyson Daniels averages 4.0 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 boards.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Timberwolves 108.2 Points Avg. 109.2 111.0 Points Allowed Avg. 99.6 44.6% Field Goal % 46.6% 32.5% Three Point % 37.1%

