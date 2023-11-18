The SMU Mustangs (8-2) and the Memphis Tigers (8-2) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in a clash of AAC foes.

SMU has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (10th-best with 474 yards per game) and total defense (11th-best with 290.8 yards allowed per game) this year. Memphis' offense has been consistently moving the chains, putting up 39.7 points per game (ninth-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 97th by allowing 28.9 points per game.

Below in this story, we provide you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

SMU vs. Memphis Key Statistics

SMU Memphis 474 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (23rd) 290.8 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.3 (108th) 188.5 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (69th) 285.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (14th) 9 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 12 (89th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 2,596 yards (259.6 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 197 rushing yards on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 111 times for 640 yards (64 per game), scoring five times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has piled up 427 yards on 78 carries, scoring two times.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 32 catches for 414 yards (41.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

RJ Maryland has caught 25 passes for 355 yards (35.5 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Jordan Hudson has a total of 322 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 23 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 2,864 yards (286.4 yards per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 229 yards with four touchdowns.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 152 times for a team-high 909 yards (90.9 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 43 receptions this season are good for 393 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Sutton Smith has compiled 257 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has collected 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 779 (77.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 80 times and has four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has put up a 669-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 40 passes on 67 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed SMU or Memphis gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.