The Sacramento State Hornets (0-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Diego State Aztecs (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at The Nest. It will air at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sacramento State vs. San Diego State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Aztecs put up an average of 65.5 points per game last year, 5.6 more points than the 59.9 the Hornets allowed to opponents.

When San Diego State gave up fewer than 68.5 points last season, it went 21-4.

Last year, the Hornets scored 68.5 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 57.3 the Aztecs allowed.

Sacramento State went 22-6 last season when scoring more than 57.3 points.

Last season, the Hornets had a 34.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.3% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Aztecs' opponents hit.

The Aztecs shot 38.3% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 41.4% the Hornets' opponents shot last season.

Sacramento State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Washington L 76-28 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 11/9/2023 @ Nevada L 69-53 Lawlor Events Center 11/12/2023 CSU Fullerton L 61-51 The Nest 11/18/2023 San Diego State - The Nest 11/21/2023 UC Davis - The Nest 11/29/2023 Santa Clara - The Nest

San Diego State Schedule