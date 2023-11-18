How to Watch the Sacramento State vs. San Diego State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Sacramento State Hornets (0-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Diego State Aztecs (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at The Nest. It will air at 5:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game
Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sacramento State vs. San Diego State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Aztecs put up an average of 65.5 points per game last year, 5.6 more points than the 59.9 the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- When San Diego State gave up fewer than 68.5 points last season, it went 21-4.
- Last year, the Hornets scored 68.5 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 57.3 the Aztecs allowed.
- Sacramento State went 22-6 last season when scoring more than 57.3 points.
- Last season, the Hornets had a 34.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.3% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Aztecs' opponents hit.
- The Aztecs shot 38.3% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 41.4% the Hornets' opponents shot last season.
Sacramento State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Washington
|L 76-28
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 69-53
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/12/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|L 61-51
|The Nest
|11/18/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|The Nest
|11/21/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|The Nest
|11/29/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|The Nest
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Portland
|L 72-58
|Chiles Center
|11/10/2023
|Cal Baptist
|L 76-68
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/13/2023
|UC Davis
|W 77-68
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/18/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|11/21/2023
|Westcliff
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/25/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
