Saturday's game that pits the San Diego State Aztecs (1-2) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (0-3) at The Nest is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-53 in favor of San Diego State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Hornets head into this contest on the heels of a 61-51 loss to CSU Fullerton on Sunday.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Hornets suffered a 61-51 loss to CSU Fullerton. The Aztecs' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 77-68 victory over UC Davis. In the Hornets' loss, Summah Hanson led the way with a team-high 18 points (adding 11 rebounds and three assists). Jada Lewis' team-high 25 points paced the Aztecs in the victory.

Sacramento State vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sacramento State vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 73, Sacramento State 53

Top 25 Predictions

Sacramento State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hornets had a +285 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They put up 68.5 points per game, 114th in college basketball, and gave up 59.9 per outing to rank 66th in college basketball.

In conference action last year, Sacramento State averaged more points per game (71.6) than its overall average (68.5).

The Hornets averaged 71.7 points per game in home games last year. In road games, they averaged 66.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Sacramento State gave up 59.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 62.8.

San Diego State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aztecs averaged 65.5 points per game last season (168th in college basketball) while giving up 57.3 per contest (26th in college basketball). They had a +279 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

In 2022-23, San Diego State scored 65.8 points per game in MWC action, and 65.5 overall.

The Aztecs scored 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 away.

San Diego State allowed fewer points at home (51.5 per game) than on the road (63.4) last season.

