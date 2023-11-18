Saturday's game features the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-2) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) squaring off at Jersey Mike's Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-44 victory for heavily favored Rutgers according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Scarlet Knights lost their most recent matchup 82-63 against Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Red Flash enter this contest on the heels of a 70-34 loss to Coppin State on Monday. Destiny Adams totaled 27 points, eight rebounds and zero assists for the Scarlet Knights. Yanessa Boyd totaled nine points, one rebound and two assists for the Red Flash.

Rutgers vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Rutgers vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 80, Saint Francis (PA) 44

Top 25 Predictions

Rutgers Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Scarlet Knights' -338 scoring differential last season (outscored by 10.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.2 points per game (220th in college basketball) while giving up 73.7 per contest (346th in college basketball).

Rutgers averaged 63.2 points per game in conference action last season, which was the same as its overall average.

The Scarlet Knights posted 66.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Rutgers allowed 66.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 83.0.

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Flash were outscored by 14.5 points per game last season (scoring 52.0 points per game to rank 352nd in college basketball while giving up 66.5 per outing to rank 237th in college basketball) and had a -421 scoring differential overall.

Saint Francis (PA) scored more in conference action (55.5 points per game) than overall (52.0).

The Red Flash put up more points at home (56.1 per game) than away (49.1) last season.

At home, Saint Francis (PA) allowed 63.8 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than it allowed away (68.4).

