The No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2) host a Big Ten showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 15th-best in scoring offense (37.7 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (13.1 points allowed per game). Rutgers ranks 87th in the FBS with 24.1 points per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by giving up only 18.3 points per game.

Penn State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Penn State vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Penn State Rutgers 378.4 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.6 (120th) 239.7 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.1 (12th) 172.3 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.7 (50th) 206.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.9 (128th) 5 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (15th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 1,965 passing yards for Penn State, completing 61.6% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 149 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 63 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 645 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 134 times for 523 yards (52.3 per game) and seven touchdowns, while also racking up 154 yards through the air with one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 651 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 82 times and has totaled 52 catches and four touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has put up a 243-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 38 targets.

Tyler Warren has hauled in 25 grabs for 241 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has been a dual threat for Rutgers this season. He has 1,356 passing yards (135.6 per game) while completing 48.2% of his passes. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 409 yards (40.9 ypg) on 89 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai has rushed 181 times for 942 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Christian Dremel's 390 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 30 catches on 58 targets with three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has put together a 331-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 20 passes on 45 targets.

Isaiah Washington's 16 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 185 yards (18.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

