Saturday's game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-2) squaring off at Mabee Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Golden Hurricane, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Golden Eagles won their most recent matchup 94-72 against Mid-America Christian on Tuesday.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Golden Eagles secured a 94-72 victory over Mid-America Christian. The Golden Hurricane head into this contest after a 65-53 win against Northwestern State on Sunday. Jalei Oglesby put up 23 points, 11 rebounds and zero assists for the Golden Eagles. Mady Cartwright's team-leading 15 points paced the Golden Hurricane in the win.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oral Roberts vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 77, Oral Roberts 73

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oral Roberts Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles were outscored by 4.3 points per game last season (posting 78.1 points per game, 16th in college basketball, while allowing 82.4 per outing, 360th in college basketball) and had a -133 scoring differential.

Oral Roberts posted 78.7 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 0.6 more points per game than its overall average (78.1).

At home, the Golden Eagles put up 0.4 fewer points per game (78.0) than on the road last year (78.4).

At home, Oral Roberts ceded 15.7 fewer points per game (74.0) than away from home (89.7).

Tulsa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Hurricane had a +115 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They put up 69.4 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball and allowed 65.6 per outing to rank 212th in college basketball.

Tulsa averaged 5 fewer points in AAC games (64.4) than overall (69.4).

In 2022-23, the Golden Hurricane averaged 5.9 more points per game at home (72.7) than away (66.8).

At home, Tulsa allowed 60.3 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 72.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.