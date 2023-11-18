The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-4) hit the road for an MVFC clash against the North Dakota State Bison (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the UNI-Dome.

Northern Iowa is totaling 26.1 points per game on offense this year (59th in the FCS), and is giving up 24.5 points per game (44th) on the defensive side of the ball. Things have been positive for North Dakota State on both offense and defense, as it is posting 34.9 points per game (ninth-best) and surrendering just 18.7 points per game (12th-best).

Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa North Dakota State 375.4 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.2 (8th) 330.3 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.9 (17th) 118.3 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (4th) 257.1 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.9 (61st) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has compiled 2,498 yards (249.8 ypg) on 180-of-298 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has racked up 468 yards on 97 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 400 yards (40 per game) with five touchdowns.

Sam Schnee has hauled in 49 receptions for 881 yards (88.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Sergio Morancy has hauled in 26 passes while averaging 38.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has been the target of 30 passes and compiled 30 grabs for 376 yards, an average of 37.6 yards per contest.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State this season. He has 1,805 passing yards (180.5 per game) while completing 74% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 534 yards (53.4 ypg) on 90 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has run for 471 yards across 81 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Zach Mathis' 549 receiving yards (54.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 38 catches on 42 targets with five touchdowns.

Eli Green has 25 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 448 yards (44.8 yards per game) this year.

Joe Stoffel's 22 receptions (on 21 targets) have netted him 271 yards (27.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.

