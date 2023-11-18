Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
According to our computer projections, the North Dakota State Bison will take down the Northern Iowa Panthers when the two teams come together at UNI-Dome on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 5:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Dakota State (-5.5)
|52.7
|North Dakota State 29, Northern Iowa 24
Week 12 MVFC Predictions
- Illinois State vs North Dakota
- Indiana State vs Southern Illinois
- Youngstown State vs Murray State
- South Dakota vs Western Illinois
- Missouri State vs South Dakota State
Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- Panthers games went over the point total nine out of 10 times last season.
North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- So far this year, the Bison have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.
- Out of Bison five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).
Panthers vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Northern Iowa
|26.1
|24.5
|34.5
|20.3
|20.5
|27.3
|North Dakota State
|34.9
|18.7
|39.3
|14.2
|26.0
|30.7
